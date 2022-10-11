Forecast: Afternoon heat leads to chance of showers overnight

Today will be sunny, with a high near 83, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m., increasing clouds and a low around 51.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. South wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.