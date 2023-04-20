Morning skies will see clouds and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m.

Skies will then gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 60, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions remain breezy, with wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Weekend highs trend down to around 50, but should bounce back to 60 early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.