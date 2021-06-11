Forecast: Another dip below 90 today, more heat Sunday

After Friday’s rain brought a bit of a cool down — and some much-need moisture — temperatures today are expected to be below 90 again.

The high today is 86, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind speeds of 6 to 9 mph, gusting as fast as 18 mph, are possible.

The low tonight is 61 with calm winds.

Sunday restarts another expected run of 90-plus weather. The high is around 93, with a low of 66 and calm winds throughout.

The weather service predicted temperatures in the 90s through at least Friday, including a high of 97 on Thursday.

“The long term trend looks hot and dry,” the weather service said at its website, noaa.gov.

Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.