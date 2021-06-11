Forecast: Another dip below 90 today, more heat Sunday

Joe Buda brings the show into the audience as The Brits, an Omaha-based British Invasion tribute act, perform at Bayliss Park during the first installment of Music in the Park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. This is the 34th season of Music in the Park, which is not presented by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, except July 7, through July 21. Travis the Band will be the next Music in the Park entertainment, bring soul and funk stylings to Bayliss on June 16.
From left, Terry Brennan, Lou Rose and Dan Gillpatrick rock out as The Brits, an Omaha-based British Invasion tribute act, perform at Bayliss Park during the first installment of Music in the Park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. This is the 34th season of Music in the Park, which is not presented by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, except July 7, through July 21. Travis the Band will be the next Music in the Park entertainment, bring soul and funk stylings to Bayliss on June 16.
Joe Buda brings the show into the audience as The Brits, an Omaha-based British Invasion tribute act, perform at Bayliss Park during the first installment of Music in the Park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. This is the 34th season of Music in the Park, which is not presented by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, except July 7, through July 21. Travis the Band will be the next Music in the Park entertainment, bring soul and funk stylings to Bayliss on June 16.
Concertgoers fill Bayliss Park as The Brits, an Omaha-based British Invasion tribute act, perform during the first installment of Music in the Park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. This is the 34th season of Music in the Park, which is not presented by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, except July 7, through July 21. Travis the Band will be the next Music in the Park entertainment, bring soul and funk stylings to Bayliss on June 16.
After Friday’s rain brought a bit of a cool down — and some much-need moisture — temperatures today are expected to be below 90 again.
The high today is 86, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind speeds of 6 to 9 mph, gusting as fast as 18 mph, are possible.
The low tonight is 61 with calm winds.
Sunday restarts another expected run of 90-plus weather. The high is around 93, with a low of 66 and calm winds throughout.
The weather service predicted temperatures in the 90s through at least Friday, including a high of 97 on Thursday.
“The long term trend looks hot and dry,” the weather service said at its website, noaa.gov.
Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light south wind.