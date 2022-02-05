Forecast: Another great weekend

Remember last Saturday? Let’s run that back.

Similar to a week ago, the high today is around 49, according to the National Weather Service. Expect sunny skies and south southeast winds ranging from 10 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

This being winter, of course, morning temps will be in the teens before climbing. And the evening low is around 19.

The outlook for Sunday has improved, also, with the high now around 40, according to the weather service. The low Sunday will be around 19.

The weekend weather news isn’t all rosy, though.

“While the mild weather will certainly feel nice, there are some fire weather concerns,” the weather service noted in its forecast discussion, saying that with the forecast wind speeds, “combined with the dry conditions as of late, any fire that does start would have the potential to spread quickly.”

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

