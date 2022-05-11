Forecast: Another hot one

There’s a chance of rain this afternoon, while the heat remains.

The high will be around 93, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 29 mph are possible.

The evening low will be around 69. Thursday bring a high around 93 and a low around 63.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

