Forecast: Another rainy day possible

There’s a chance of more rain today.

The high will be around 55, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and extending into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is around 42.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

