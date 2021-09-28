Forecast: Another warm one today

Summer-like temperatures are set to continue today before temps fall and rain chances move in.
The high is around 90, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind speeds could reach 20 mph. The low tonight is 65.
There’s a 30% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, with the high at 84. The rain chances increase to 60% in the evening.
And there’s a 60% chance of rain on Thursday as well, with the high at 75.
Here’s the full forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.