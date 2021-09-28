Forecast: Another warm one today

Summer-like temperatures are set to continue today before temps fall and rain chances move in.

The high is around 90, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind speeds could reach 20 mph. The low tonight is 65.

There’s a 30% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, with the high at 84. The rain chances increase to 60% in the evening.

And there’s a 60% chance of rain on Thursday as well, with the high at 75.

Here’s the full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.