Forecast: Bitter cold, dangerous wind chills

Yesterday’s winter storm warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind chill warning from Tuesday is in effect through noon Saturday.

Chances of freezing drizzle yesterday and snow overnight make way for dangerously cold weather today.

Widespread blowing snow is expected, mainly before 7 a.m. The high will be near -5 and conditions will be windy, with wind chill values as low as -38 and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight, more patchy blowing snow is possible. The low will be around -10, with wind chill values as low as -35 and gusts as high as 37 mph.

On Friday, more blowing snow is possible. The high will climb to 1.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Areas of blowing snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -5. Wind chill values as low as -34. Windy, with a northwest wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -34. Blustery, with a northwest wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday: Areas of blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Blustery, with a northwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around -8.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Sunday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.