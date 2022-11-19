Forecast: Bitter wind chills, but warmer temps coming

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will be blustery, with a northwest wind of 10 to 18 mph gusting as high as 29 mph.

Another cold front was expected to move in overnight into this morning. Morning wind chills of zero to minus 10 are expected across much of the region, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 15. The wind is expected to calm, allowing temperatures to reach the 40s and 50s for Sunday, the forecast discussion said.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 48. Highs are expected in the low to mid 40s through the next week.

“Temperatures at or above normal Sunday through Friday,” the forecast discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.