Forecast: Blizzard warning for Pottawattamie County

Pottawattamie County is in a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. today. Roads may be slippery and blowing snow could greatly impact visibility.
The area could see a total of 2 to 4 inches of snow, with winds from the northwest gusting as high as 55 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Today will have a high of 30 with an 80% chance of snow.
Tonight, temps will drop down into the lowers 20s as winds continue, gusting as high as 3 mph at times.
It’s possible there’ll already be 1 to 3 inches of snow on the ground from Thursday overnight as well.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy blowing snow. High near 30. Windy, with a north northwest wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight: Patchy blowing snow before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
M.L.King Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.