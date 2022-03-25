Forecast: Blowin' in the wind

The metro area will be in a wind advisory today.

The National Weather Service predicts winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are possible. The high will be around 55, with sunny skies. A fire warning is also in effect because of dry conditions.

“A front with strong winds and a dry air mass will move into the area after midnight (Thursday night). The strongest winds will be from the northwest ... Peak winds are forecast to occur between 1 and 5 p.m.,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Extreme caution should be used with any activity that could lead to fire. Any fires that do ignite would be difficult to contain. Despite it being a cold front passage, temperatures will be warmer (today) due to clear skies.”

The low tonight is around 29, with wind speeds up to 32 mph possible.

The high on Saturday is around 48, with wind dying down further — gusts up to 16 mph are possible. The low Saturday night is around 29. It’ll be mostly sunny during the day.

And rounding out the weekend, the high on Sunday is around 50, with a low of 34. There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms early next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

