Forecast: Blustery, chance of snow as temps fall

Today will be cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 17 by 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Blustery conditions continue into the weekend, with an east wind becoming north in the afternoon and gusts as high as 28 mph possible.

Tonight will see a chance of flurries before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 2 and wind chill values as low as minus 16 as the north wind hangs on.

Arctic air will overspread the region by Saturday night and persist into the middle of next week, the Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 17 by 5 p.m. Blustery, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: A chance of flurries before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as minus 16. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as minus 16. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 3. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 12.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.