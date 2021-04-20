 Skip to main content
Forecast: Breaks of sun between gloomy days
Forecast: Breaks of sun between gloomy days

After a gloomy start to the week, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see some sunshine ... before chances for rain and snow return tonight.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will continue to climb through the week, with highs in the 60s on Sunday.

The upcoming forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

