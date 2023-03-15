Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 61, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions will be breezy, with a south wind gusting as high as 36 mph.

It’s a jump toward spring, particularly compared to the cooler days of late.

The nice weather won’t stick around long, unfortunately, as rain, wind and snow are expected on Thursday before temperatures drop into the 20s as we enter the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain before 4 p.m., then snow likely. High near 43. Windy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Snow likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Windy, with a north northwest wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.