The fire that started along the Missouri River just north of I-680 on Tuesday, April 11, continued to burn into Thursday, according to a public notice from the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Crews spent the day Wednesday securing containment of the fire before allowing it to burn overnight, officials said, adding that the amount of heavy tree debris left by the 2019 floods along with other vegetation pose more of a risk being extinguished and creating numerous rekindles.

A wildland fire crew was onsite to monitor the fire and to maintain containment and burn out the available fuels. Officials advised there was no immediate threat to persons or property in the area near or adjacent to the fire.

On Thursday, the fire jumped the Missouri River, burning brush and farmland north of Omaha's N.P. Dodge Park, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

A burn ban remains in place in Pottawattamie County, as we head into a hot and breezy Friday. High fire danger is again expected across the region.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph, according ot the National Weather Service.

Friday's low is around 47. Evening showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. The rain will cool highs for the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. South southeast wind 11 to 17 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 and 3 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 3 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a north northwest wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind around 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.