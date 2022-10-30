Forecast calls for dry and sunny start to the week, with rain possibly starting Thursday

This week brings higher than normal temperatures and dry conditions, with a chance of rain toward the weekend. Sunday will bring clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, with a high near 64. A dry and sunny Monday will make for pleasant trick ‘r treating, with a high near 66.

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming forecast:

‣ Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

‣ Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

‣ Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

‣ Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

‣ Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

‣ Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

‣ Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.