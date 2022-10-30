 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast calls for dry and sunny start to the week, with rain possibly starting Thursday

  • 0

This week brings higher than normal temperatures and dry conditions, with a chance of rain toward the weekend. Sunday will bring clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, with a high near 64. A dry and sunny Monday will make for pleasant trick ‘r treating, with a high near 66.

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

People are also reading…

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert