Forecast calls for 'picturesque' Saturday in metro area

Saturday is shaping up to be a picturesque day.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies with highs approaching the 70s, with a calm wind reaching 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

The morning might be foggy, with the best chance for development around 4 to 5 a.m., according to a forecast discussion from the weather service.

Forecasters continue to call for a dry period to continue, with a system over Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana keeping moisture well to the south and east.

“Halloween is a lock to be dry and a delight for anyone getting outside,” according to the weather service. “Highs through the first half of the week will generally top out in the lower 70s after a day in the upper 60s Sunday.”

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming forecast:

‣ Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. At night, increasing clouds, with a low around 43. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

‣ Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

‣ Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. At night, clear, with a low around 44.

‣ Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. At night, clear, with a low around 51.

‣ Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

‣ Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. At night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

‣ Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.