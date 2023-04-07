The sun is returning, but the wind is sticking around.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 68. A south-southwest wind will blow 6 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

On Friday evening, the low will be around 41. A south wind will climb to 13 to 16 mph with gusts up to 24 mph.

Here's a look at the extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. At night, a 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 8 to 10 mph. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. At night , mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. At night, a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.