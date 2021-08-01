 Skip to main content
Forecast: Calm, sunny week ahead
Today, highs will be in the lower 80s with north winds and sunny skies.

Overnight, temps will drop into the 50s with mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Monday will be sunny with a high of 82.

The upcoming week is expected to be sunny with temps trending in the 80s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light north northeast wind.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

