Forecast: Calm weekend, rain to follow

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area skies will be full of sun this weekend, before a week full of rain chances.

Today, highs will be in the lower 50s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with a low of 31.

Winds begin to pick up overnight with gusts as high as 16 mph. High winds continue into Saturday with gusts from the south as high as 30 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Sunday night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.