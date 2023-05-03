After a string of windy days, and a particularly windy weekend, today's wind will be calm. Skies will be sunny, with a high near 73, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 51.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.