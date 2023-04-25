Breezy days have become the norm this month, but today’s weather provides some relief. An east southeast wind of 6 to 10 mph will be mild compared to the 30 to 40 mph wind gusts of late.

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 61, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.