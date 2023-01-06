Forecast: Calmer winds, sunny and 38

Today will be fairly nice, with partly sunny skies and a high near 38, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will be much calmer than they have been lately.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

There is a small chance of snow Saturday afternoon, as well as an 11 degree drop in temperature. Though snowflakes remain possible Saturday, the odds of accumulating snowfall continue to decline, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Temperatures are expected to jump back to the 30s on Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.