Forecast: Chance for rain returns

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 4 p.m.

Afternoon skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are expected after 7 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% and the low will be around 61.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 61. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.