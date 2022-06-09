 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Chance for rain returns

  • 0
060922-cbn-news-weather-p1

Artist William King’s “Sunrise” installation stands tall outside the Mid-America Center as guests leave following the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Year Meeting & Leadership CB Graduation on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 4 p.m.

Afternoon skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are expected after 7 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% and the low will be around 61.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 61. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

People are also reading…

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert