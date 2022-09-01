Forecast: Chance of morning showers

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 91, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 68.

There are also small chances of rain Friday into Friday night. The rest of the weekend weather looks to be sunny, with highs in the 80s.

The forecast, as provided by the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.