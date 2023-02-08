Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

There is a slight chance of rain overnight — before 4 a.m. — followed by a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain is forecast after noon Thursday, with potential for rain mixing with snow after 5 p.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain after noon, mixing with snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 8 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.