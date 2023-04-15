Chances of showers and thunderstorms will cool weekend highs.

Today will be cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Conditions will be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 34 mph.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, and showers are likely after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Rain showers are likely before midnight. Overnight, rain is also likely, possibly mixed with snow and some thunder. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight will also be cloudy and windy, with a low around 36 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph.

Rain is likely again Sunday. Sunny skies are forecast for early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a north northwest wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers likely before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a north northwest wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Windy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.