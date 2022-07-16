Forecast: Chance of rain drops temps to mid-80s

After yesterday’s heat advisory, a chance of rain brings a 10-degree drop in temperature for the weekend.

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 86. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.