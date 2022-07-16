Forecast: Chance of rain drops temps to mid-80s

After yesterday’s heat advisory, a chance of rain brings a 10-degree drop in temperature for the weekend.
Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 86. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.