Forecast: Chance of rain Friday evening

The National Weather Service says that today will be cloudy and breezy. Today’s high will be near 67.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

Increasing clouds throughout the day make for a mostly cloudy night and a low around 53. Winds during the day could gust as high as 32 mph, gusting as high as 28 mph at night.

Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 70. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: Rain likely before 8pm, then rain and snow likely between 8 and 10 p.m., then snow likely after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

