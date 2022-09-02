Forecast: Chance of rain Friday

Today will be sunny, with a high near 94, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Weather is then expected to be dry through late next week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny, with highs in the 80s.

The forecast, as provided by the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.