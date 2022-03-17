Forecast: Chance of rain, high in low 50s

There’s a chance of rain today, though it shouldn’t dampen your St. Patrick’s Day spirt.
The National Weather Service predicts a 30% chance of precipitation, mainly after 1 p.m. It’ll be cloudy, with a high around 51 and north winds blowing 10 to 18 mph. Morning temps will be in the 40s.
The evening low is around 33. There’s a 20% chance of overnight rain into Friday that turns into a 10% chance of snow before 7 a.m.
Friday’s high is around 52, with partly sunny skies and wind speeds up to 21 mph possible. The low is around 32.
Here’s a look at the forecast, according to the weather service:
St. Patrick’s Day: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A 10% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Monday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.