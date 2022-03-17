Forecast: Chance of rain, high in low 50s

There’s a chance of rain today, though it shouldn’t dampen your St. Patrick’s Day spirt.

The National Weather Service predicts a 30% chance of precipitation, mainly after 1 p.m. It’ll be cloudy, with a high around 51 and north winds blowing 10 to 18 mph. Morning temps will be in the 40s.

The evening low is around 33. There’s a 20% chance of overnight rain into Friday that turns into a 10% chance of snow before 7 a.m.

Friday’s high is around 52, with partly sunny skies and wind speeds up to 21 mph possible. The low is around 32.

Here’s a look at the forecast, according to the weather service:

St. Patrick’s Day: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 10% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Monday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.