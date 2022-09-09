Forecast: Chance of rain overnight

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

A cold front moves through the area Friday, bringing cooler air for the weekend and a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Saturday. Showers are likely Saturday, and possibly a thunderstorm.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch; higher amounts possible with thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.