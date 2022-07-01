Forecast: Chance of rain this morning, overnight

Today will be cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30% chances of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. and there will be a wind gusts of up to 18 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, there’s a 40% for overnight showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

