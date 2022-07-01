 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Chance of rain this morning, overnight

Swimmers have some fun in the sun at Katelman Water Park, 1230 16th Ave., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Swimmers of all ages packed the pool to beat the heat on the hot, sunny Wednesday. Today, there is a chance of rain before 1 p.m., with a chance for storms overnight.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30% chances of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. and there will be a wind gusts of up to 18 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, there’s a 40% for overnight showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

