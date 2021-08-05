Forecast: Chance of showers Thursday

Faith Lindquist, 11, center, splashes a bucket of water on her sister, Gabby, 8, left, as their brother, Calvin, 4, right, looks on near Twelve Oaks Drive and Butler Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The final hydrant party is today and will be held at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus.
A chance of showers will persist throughout the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast before 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m. today.
Skies will be partly sunny with a high of 86.
A south wind around 7 mph will become west southwest in the afternoon.
A 20% chance of precipitation during the day continues into the evening, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected before 10 p.m. Evening skies will be mostly clear with a low of 66.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
South wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.