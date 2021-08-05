Forecast: Chance of showers Thursday

A chance of showers will persist throughout the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast before 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m. today.

Skies will be partly sunny with a high of 86.

A south wind around 7 mph will become west southwest in the afternoon.

A 20% chance of precipitation during the day continues into the evening, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected before 10 p.m. Evening skies will be mostly clear with a low of 66.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

South wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 8 mph.