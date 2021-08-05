 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Chance of showers Thursday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Chance of showers Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

A chance of showers will persist throughout the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast before 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m. today.

Skies will be partly sunny with a high of 86.

A south wind around 7 mph will become west southwest in the afternoon.

A 20% chance of precipitation during the day continues into the evening, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected before 10 p.m. Evening skies will be mostly clear with a low of 66.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

South wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert