Forecast: Chance of showers today, nice weekend on deck

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, predominantly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The high today is around 75.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then increasing to a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.