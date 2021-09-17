 Skip to main content
Forecast: Chance of showers today, nice weekend on deck
Abraham Lincoln fans are silhouetted as the sun sets behind Wickersham Stadium during the Lynx’s varsity football game against Glenwood on Sept. 10, 2021. Abraham Lincoln played at Sioux City West Thursday night. Tonight, Thomas Jefferson hosts Denison-Schleswig under the Wickersham lights for homecoming. Lewis Central plays Class 4A No. 1 Indianola and St. Albert takes on Corning Southwest, both on the road.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, predominantly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The high today is around 75.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then increasing to a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

