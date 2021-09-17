Forecast: Chance of showers today, nice weekend on deck

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, predominantly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The high today is around 75.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.