Forecast: Chance of showers tonight

Monday is expected to be warm and sunny, again, though there are chances of rain throughout the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.