Forecast: Chance of showers tonight

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service. It will be breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 22 mph, gusting as high as 34 mph.
Tonight, there is a 30% of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. The wind will continue into the evening and skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday is expected to be warm and sunny, again, though there are chances of rain throughout the day.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Monday: A chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.