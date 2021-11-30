Forecast: Chance of sprinkles today

There’s a slight chance of rain this morning, before afternoon highs climb to around 53.

Mild weather continues today. Temps will be in the upper 30s and 40s this morning before hitting the high, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 20% chance of precipitation today. The low tonight is 38.

Highs are in the mid- to upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Today: A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of sprinkles between 11 a.m. and noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.