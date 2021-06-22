Forecast: Chances for rain and high winds

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s after a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Winds from the southwest will gusts as high as 21 mph at times throughout today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, chances for showers return with partly cloudy skies.

Overnight temps will drop down to 65 as high winds blow through the area from the south.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.