Forecast: Chances for rain continue

May showers bring June flowers?

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may seen rain beginning Thursday night, with chances continuing through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today, highs will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, temps will drop into the 40s with cloudy skies.

Temps are expected to climb into the 70s on Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.