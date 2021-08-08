 Skip to main content
Forecast: Chances for rain continue
20210808_new_weather_1

A black squirrel peeks out from behind a tree at Bayliss Park on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Rain chances continue today in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 89 with rain chances after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 70s with a 10% chance of showers.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 95.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph.

20210808_new_weather_2

A black squirrel climbs down a tree at Bayliss Park on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

