Forecast: Chances for rain throughout the week

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with a high of 82 and mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, temps drop into the 50s with a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m.
According to the weather service, some of these thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and some localized flooding is possible as the week goes on.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s, but chances for rain return Wednesday night.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 63. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.