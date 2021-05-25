Forecast: Chances for rain throughout the week

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with a high of 82 and mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, temps drop into the 50s with a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m.

According to the weather service, some of these thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and some localized flooding is possible as the week goes on.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s, but chances for rain return Wednesday night.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

