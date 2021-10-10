Forecast: Chances for rain to start the week

Cooler temps and chances for rain move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today.

This afternoon, highs will be in the lower 70s with winds from the west throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, chances for showers move in with a low of 20%.

Rain continues into Monday with a 30% chance of rain before 1 p.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Columbus Day: A 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.