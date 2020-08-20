Forecast: Chances for showers return Friday night

A small chance of rain returns to the forecast on Friday night.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight a southeast wind at 6 to 8 mph will bring the low down to 63 for a cooler night.

Through the next week, temps are expected to stay in the 90s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.