 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Chances for snow through Wednesday night
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Chances for snow through Wednesday night

{{featured_button_text}}
APAAIA0105.indd

Though slight, the chance of snow returns tonight.

Today will have patchy fog before 7 a.m., but the rest of the day will have partly sunny skies with a high of 38, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight has a 20% chance of snow after midnight, with a low of 30.

Snow chances continue through Wednesday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light south southeast wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert