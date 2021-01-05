Forecast: Chances for snow through Wednesday night

Though slight, the chance of snow returns tonight.

Today will have patchy fog before 7 a.m., but the rest of the day will have partly sunny skies with a high of 38, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight has a 20% chance of snow after midnight, with a low of 30.

Snow chances continue through Wednesday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light south southeast wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.