Forecast: Chances of rain return through weekend

Today will be sunny, with a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 and 10 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 72. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

If precipitation does develop, there could be isolated storms, but it will be difficult for storms to be long lived, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 and 10 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.