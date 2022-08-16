Forecast: Chances of rain throughout the day

After many long stretches without much precipitation, more chances of rain are on the way early this week.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 75, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60 and a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.