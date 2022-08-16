 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Chances of rain throughout the day

081422-cbn-news-weather

From left, siblings Nash Brian, 3; Leona Charlotte, 5; and Rose Marie, 10; spend the morning at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park as artist Tom Friedman’s “Looking Up” sculpture stands in the background on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Following a hot summer weekend, today’s high is around 75, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of precipitation. Find more weather information on Page A3.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

After many long stretches without much precipitation, more chances of rain are on the way early this week.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 75, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60 and a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

