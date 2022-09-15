Forecast: Chances of rain tonight

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 10 to 16 mph could gust as high as 25 mph at times.
Tonight will see increasing clouds, with a low around 65. There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m.
Chances of rain increase Friday and are also forecast for Saturday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.