Forecast: Chances of rain tonight

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.