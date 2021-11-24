 Skip to main content
Forecast: Chillier today, warms up on Friday
Forecast: Chillier today, warms up on Friday

Today will be fairly chilly compared to Wednesday's high of 52.

After some of the previous day's Temps will only warm up to 36, with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds from the north could gust as high as 20 mph throughout the day.

Tonight will have clear skies with a low of 25.

Temps warm back up on Friday with a high of 53 expected.

Happy Thanksgiving!

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 35. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

