Forecast: City, county declare snow emergency ahead of winter storm Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy mixed precipitation, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches throughout the region and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, is expected.

Today’s high will be 32, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected before 4 p.m. today, followed by snow, possibly mixed with rain, freezing rain and sleet. Chance of precipitation is 100%, with 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet accumulation expected during the day.

Tonight’s low is around 24; winds will continue to gust.

Precipitation will shift to all snow after 7 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 100%, with evening snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Ahead of the storm, both the City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County declared a snow emergency.

The snow emergency will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations, according to the county.

An emergency parking ban in Council Bluffs applies to all streets posted as emergency snow routes. These streets are designated with a blue “Emergency Snow Route” sign. A map and list of the routes can be found online. During the ban, cars parked on emergency routes are subject to a fine and/or towing at the owner’s expense.

On Thursday, there is a 50% chance of snow before 7 a.m.

Travel could become difficult, with hazardous conditions impacting the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes, according to the weather service. The weather service encourages those who travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water inside their vehicles in case of emergency. Road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

Pottawattamie County will be unable to maintain clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds, according to a press release. “Depending on storm severity, the cleanup make take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides,” the release said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Thursday: A 50% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.