Forecast: Clouds expected through the weekend

Today will look a lot different than Friday, with no snow and calmer winds.
Highs will climb into the lower 30s this afternoon with cloudy skies and a northwest wind at 7 to 11 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 23 with partly cloudy skies.
Clouds continue through Monday night.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
M.L.King Day: A slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.