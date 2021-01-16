 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Clouds expected through the weekend
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Clouds expected through the weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

Today will look a lot different than Friday, with no snow and calmer winds.

Highs will climb into the lower 30s this afternoon with cloudy skies and a northwest wind at 7 to 11 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 23 with partly cloudy skies.

Clouds continue through Monday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

M.L.King Day: A slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert